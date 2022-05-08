Varun Dhawan Posts Romantic Selfie on Wife Natasha Dalal's Birthday; Karisma Kapoor, Esha Gupta Send Wishes

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram on Sunday to put up an adorable post on the occasion of his wife, Natasha Dalal’s birthday. The post consisted of three adorable photos of the couple and their dog, Joey. Celebrities and fans alike expressed their love for the couple and conveyed their wishes to the birthday girl, Natasha Dalal.

The first photo of the post featured Dhawan and Dalal posing in an embrace while Dhawan extended his hand to take the selfie. The duo appeared to be in a green field as they grinned at the camera. The second photo showed an endearing moment between the two as Dalal planted a kiss on her husband’s cheek while Dhawan smiled happily at the camera. The third and final photo saw Dalal sitting and cuddling her adorable dog, Joey. Varun Dhawan captioned the photo montage, “Happy bday to my favourite heartbeat on this planet. Also joeys mum."

The post got a lot of love from their friends from the industry. Karisma Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday Natasha 🎂💐💕 @natashadalal88 @varundvn", while Esha Gupta commented with a string of red hearts. Other celebs like Maniesh Paul also commented with a string of hearts. Fans wished Natasha Dalal a happy birthday and showered the couple with hearts and love.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrated their first wedding anniversary in January this year. The couple had tied the knot in a private ceremony in Alibag in January last year. The couple had been in a long term relationship and those from the film industry say that Varun and Natasha are like childhood sweethearts, as reported by the Times of India.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Raj Mehta directorial, Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The movie is slated to be released on the 24th of June this year. The actor also has his hands full with Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon and Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.

