Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting in Poland with Janhvi Kapoor, questioned his co-star on her “behaviour" after she arrived late to the location for shoot. ‘Bawaal’, which is being directed by National- Award winning director Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his film ‘Chhichhore’, is much anticipated by fans.

Varun and Janhvi started filming for the movie earlier in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh after which they filmed for a while in Amsterdam.

After the location wrap of the film in Amsterdam, Janhvi had shared a post on Instagram captioning it, “Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam 💥

Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us? 💣

#niteshtiwari #sajidnadiadwala"

In the video that has been taken by Varun of Janhvi arriving late on the sets, the actress can be seen apologising to the director. She says, “I’m sorry sir, bohot late hogaya."

Nitesh replies to this by saying, “Agar log Bawaal ka beginning miss kar denge toh tumhara character samajh mein nahi aayega."

This is the first time that Janhvi and Varun will be sharing screen space together.

Varun is currently ecstatic about the blockbuster hit of ‘Jugjugg Jeyo’ in which he was paired opposite Kiara Advani. The film recently entered the 100 cr house which made the actor thank his fans on social media.

He wrote, “100 cr worldwide ho gaya Hain 🙏🙏 can’t thank u enough aap sab #jugjuggjeeyo"

Varun will next be seen in ‘Bhediya’ that is being directed by Amar Kaushik and will also star Kriti Sanon and Abhisekh Banerjee.

On the other hand, Janhvi who was last seen in ‘Gunjan Saxena’ is gearing up for the releases of her films ‘Good Luck Jerry’, ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ and ‘Mili’.

