Varun Dhawan Remembers 'Protective' Sidharth Shukla As 'Humpty Sharma...' Clocks 8 Years

‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ actor Varun Dhawan wrote a sweet post for his late co-star Sidharth Shukla as their film ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ completed eight years today. Varun took to Twitter to share throwback pictures of the two.

Both the pictures that Varun shared with the late actor were taken during the promotion of their film all the way back in 2014. Varun wrote, “8 years of Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulania, a very special film but today I remember it for the time I got to spend with Sid on the film. He was kind hearted, protective and always passionate about work and friends."

In one of the two pictures, Alia Bhatt is seen standing in between taking a selfie with Varun and Sidharth flanked on her two sides. While, in the second picture Sid and Varun were all smiles as they got clicked sitting at a table.

Alia reposted the first picture on her Instagram story and added three hearts. Shashank Khaitan, who had directed the film, also shared a post on Instagram celebrating the feat.

He shared the poster of the film and in his caption mentioned, “8 years of #HSKD… At times it feels like yesterday and at times another lifetime… So much has happened in just 8 years… Varun got married. Karan had babies. I had a baby. Alia got married and is about to have a baby. Many of my HOD’s who were kids then, now have babies… Okay enough of baby talk. Raj and Bhanu went on to become film directors. We battled through Covid. Sidharth Shukla left us for a better place."

The film was a successful at the box-office making more than Rs. 120 crores and also marked the big-screen debut of Sidharth who was already a popular television actor.

