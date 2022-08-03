Varun Dhawan Returns Home After 45 Days, Receives ‘Greatest Reward’ From His Doggo; Watch

Varun Dhawan has had his hands tied with the promotions of his recent film JugJugg Jeeyo. Following its release, the actor got busy filming for Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal in Europe with Janhvi Kapoor. Now after 45 days, the actor has finally returned home, and upon arrival, he received “the greatest award." Any guesses who was the award presenter? His furry friend, Joey.

On Wednesday, Varun Dhawan shared an adorable video on his Instagram handle featuring his pet doggo. And it is oh-so-cute! In the clip, Varun pats and showers kiss on his canine, who was visibly brimming with excitement. Returning the love and affection in his own way, Joey licked Varun’s hands and face.

Alongside the heartwarming clip, the actor wrote, “Back home after 45 days and couldn’t be happier to see my boy, Joey. Last 3 months I had literally no time to spend or explain to Joey why I was busy promoting JJJ and wrapping Bawaal this has to be the greatest reward."

Varun’s friends from the industry were left awestruck. And we could totally relate to Esha Gupta’s reaction. “Awwlee", she wrote with a red heart emoticon. Actress Bhumi Pednekar, Diana Penty, and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar were all hearts on the clip. Fans also showered the duo with much affection. One of the Instagram users commented, “We missed Joey and VD interaction", while another said, “How much I have missed you guys."

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal is slated to release on April 7 next year. A couple of days ago, the two actors wrapped up the last schedule of Bawaal in ‘Ajju Bhaiyya Style’ in Poland. Back then, makers also shared Varun’s video on social media and wrote, “Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! Wrapping up the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theaters mein 7 April 2023 ko"

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan also has a horror comedy, Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. The film is slated to hit theatres later this year.

