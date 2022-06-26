Varun Dhawan Reveals Kiara Called Him ‘Chauvinistic’ Before Filming Their Fight in Jugjugg Jeeyo, Here’s Why

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo is emerging as a favourite amongst the audience. The film is performing well at the box office and people are loving the chemistry that the lead pair shares. Those who have seen the film would know that there is a huge fight sequence between the two- who play Kukkoo and Naina in the film. Now, in a recent interview, Varun Dhawan has revealed that they fought in real as well before filming the scene.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan revealed, “I and Kiara got into 2-3 fights before we shot the scene genuinely. Because we were discussing the scene and she was like ‘I will say this.’ And I was like ‘but that’s not my point of view.’ As a man that’s not my point of view. I have to earn for my family because that’s what I have been taught. She’s like ‘no you are chauvinistic’ How’s that chauvinistic? Your brother and father think the same way. Then why I am chauvinistic if I feel I need to earn for my family. That’s what I am taught by my parents in childhood."

Well, their chemistry in the film was something that the audience enjoyed. News18’s review of Jugjugg Jeeyo read, “The film does have problems. Some jokes seem like old WhatsApp forwards, even though they would induce laughter. But one would want to overlook it as Jugjugg Jeeyo provides wholesome entertainment. Jugjugg Jeeyo will make you laugh, cry and join the characters on the emotional roller coaster. The film is thoroughly entertaining, and paisa wasool, and you should definitely give it a watch."

