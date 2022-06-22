Varun Dhawan Says He Approached Raj Mehta for JugJugg Jeeyo: 'Gave Him Two-Three Bad Words and Told him...'

Actor Varun Dhawan is all set for the release of his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. In a recent interview, the Student of the Year actor, who is also the son of filmmaker David Dhawan, said that he approached the director for the film and asked him to cast him in it.

Talking to IndiaToday.in, the actor said, “We were stuck in a pandemic we didn’t know whether to start a film or not start a film. For this film the script was ready and I have known Raj (Mehta) since he had assisted on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, so I knew him pretty well that way. I have a friend who is very close to Raj and he told me about this (JugJugg Jeeyo) script and asked me to speak with him. But, I got to know that Raj was hesitant to talk to me about this film, he wasn’t sure if I would be keen on doing it. So then I just called Raj and gave him two-three bad words and told him, ‘Are you mad?’ If you have something good please come to me. He made Good News’ but never came to me, he said I was too young for that. So eventually, I went to Raj and took the script and gave him no other option."

Talking about his co-star, Varun added that he was dying to work with Kiara Advani. “We did one song and it did so well. So I just wanted to work with her as an actor and felt that our jodi or pair didn’t get the limelight it needed or the platform. So this was perfect for both of us," he told the publication.

Jugjugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead with Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor playing pivotal roles. The film is also Neetu Kapoor’s comeback movie. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta. It will release on June 24.

