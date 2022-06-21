Varun Dhawan Says 'The Parallel Cinema Movement has Been Started by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor'

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are on a promotional spree for their film JugJugg Jeeyo. During one of the events, the Student of the Year actor was heard crediting Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan for starting parallel cinema these days. The conversation started with the actors discussing the different topics films are being made on. Kiara had mentioned that while her father likes her films like JugJugg Jeeyo, he doesn’t understand her films like Guilty.

Neetu had also mentioned her son Ranbir Kapoor’s film Rajneeti. Talking about the same, Varun added that one should ask Anil about this as the parallel cinema movement has been started by his actor-son Harsh Varrdhan. “Actually the parallel cinema movement has been started by Harsh," Varun was heard saying.

Advertisement

He later added, “As an actor who is senior to Harsh, I must say I’ve really been happy with the last couple of films he has done. I think he’s picking really interesting films and creating a base of his own. I loved him in Ray and in particular, I thought he was amazing in AK vs AK, I honestly thought he stole the show."

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his acting debut with the film Mirzya. Next, he was seen in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and the web series Ray. Thar will be his first film with Anil Kapoor. Prior to this, he had shared the screen space with Anil but it was for a brief moment in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK.

Meanwhile, Varun is currently gearing up for the release of JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. He also has Bawaal in the pipleine.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.