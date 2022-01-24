Varun Dhawan Shares Unseen Pics From His Wedding With Natasha Dalal On First Wedding Anniversary

It has already been a year since Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot. The couple hosted an intimate wedding ceremony in Alibaug last year. While Varun had shared a couple of pictures from the ceremony to announce that he has tied the knot. Now, on the occasion of his first wedding anniversary, Varun shared a few more pictures from the wedding ceremony.

In the first picture, Varun and Natasha were seen seated in the mandap, holding hands while the priest performed the ceremony. In another, Varun was seen placing the garland on Natasha’s shoulders while the guests cheered them on. In the third, the couple had their hands folded and seemed to be sharing a candid moment.

Varun shared the pictures with the caption, “1❤️." The actor received love and anniversary wishes from many. “Cuties ❤️ @varundvn @natashadalal88," commented Karisma Kapoor. “Congratulations," added Tiger Shroff. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan commented, “And wishing you many more beautiful memories."

Natasha and Varun had been dating for a few years before they decided to tie the knot. The couple’s wedding was attended by family members. From the industry, Karan Johar and Maniesh Malhotra were spotted at the wedding venue. While there were rumours doing the rounds that the couple would hosted a reception for the members of the film fraternity, Varun’s uncle Anil Dhawan has refuted the reports.

Talking to Pinkvilla last year, Anil said, “Aisa kuch nahin hai (Nothing like that is happening). Hoga toh uska date dekhenge (If it happens, we’ll decide on the date), everybody is busy with their respective things. Whatever you’ll are hearing is not true."

Meanwhile, Varun has been busy with work lately. The actor has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the pipeline.

