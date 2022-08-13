Varun Dhawan, Shikhar Dhawan Pose for the Perfect Selfie as They Bump Into Each Other, See Pic

Varun Dhawan, who has been emerging as a popular choice for prominent filmmakers in Bollywood, has an impressive presence on social media and often posts engrossing content on Instagram. Recently, Varun Dhawan was papped at the Mumbai airport along with his wife Natasha Dalal. Varun and Natasha seemed to be flying out of Mumbai. While at the airport, Varun came across India's men's cricket team. Consequently, Varun met another Dhawan -left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan. The two enjoyed each other’s company and Varun even shared a delightful picture with Shikhar on Instagram.

Varun has captioned the picture, “Dhawans #theones”. Varun’s post has gone viral with over 1,00,000 likes on Instagram in just a few hours. Take a look:

Varun’s Instagram post has been flooded with comments from his die-hard fans. Several of them have dropped heart emojis in the comments section and professed their love for the two stars. One fan wrote, “Dhawan supremacy.” Another fan wrote, “Dhawan square."

While Varun flew out of the city reportedly for a trip with his wife, Shikhar Dhawan and the team are travelling to Zimbabwe for a 3-match ODI series.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan and will co-star with Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. Varun recently wrapped the international schedule of his upcoming film with Janhvi.

Varun is currently basking in the success of his latest film JugJugg Jeeyo. The family entertainer has received decent reviews from the critics and collected around Rs 130 crore at the worldwide box office till now. The audience has been praising the sizzling chemistry of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, JugJugg Jeeyo is a multi-starrer film. The comedy-drama features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. JugJugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta, and also stars Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli and Tisca Chopra in key roles.

