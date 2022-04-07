Varun Dhawan Smothered With Kisses By His Dog Joey and Natasha Dalal Joins Along. Watch

Varun Dhawan’s fans know about his love for his pet dog Joey. The 34-year-old, on Thursday, shared glimpses of Joey with his fans in an Instagram Reel. The video features snippets of Varun bonding with Joey while the actor’s wife Natasha Dalal also made an appearance. In one part of the video, the Beagle is seen giving sloppy kisses to Varun with Natasha also joining in.

In another part of the video, Joey excitedly jumps on the bed and runs at the beach. The actor shared the video with the song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan from the 1981 movie Yaarana playing in the background. Varun also chose the title track to be the caption of his post, making his love obvious for his friend Joey. The video received reactions from many, including Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor.

Anushka Sharma commented, “Waah kya baat hai," and added a heart emoji. Arjun, who is a longtime friend of Varun, mocked him for using Joey for “content. “Content & content again," Arjun commented. Among other popular names, VJ Anusha and celebrity stylist Shaan Muttathil dropped heart emojis.

Just last month, Varun had posted a picture with Joey as he was seen picking up the pet dog in his arms. “Because of you I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more," Varun wrote in the caption of the post.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Coolie No. 1. Released on the OTT platform, the film starred Varun with Sara Ali Khan but was panned by critics. Varun has a couple of movies in the making. Varun is currently awaiting the release of Jug Jugg Jiyo. The comedy-drama, which also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, is set to release in theatres on June 24, 2022. Varun also has horror-comedy Bhediya with Kriti Sanon which is expected to release in November 2022.

