Varun Dhawan Stops Bhediya's Promotional Event To Help Fainted Fan, Netizens Call Him 'Kind and Sweet'

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have begun the promotion of their upcoming comedy-horror flick Bhediya in full swing. The release date of the movie is nearing and the lead cast of the film recently reached Jaipur to brace audiences for its premiere. During one of their promotional events at a college in the city, one of the fans fainted following which Varun Dhawan helped her and stopped the entire show.

In the clip that has now gone viral on social media, the sick girl can be seen seated keeping her back to the camera. Meanwhile, a concerned Varun Dhawan offers her water to drink while rubbing her back. The actor seemingly converses with the girl to ask if she is alright. He then calls for more help. Kriti Sanon can also be spotted in the video, who not only looks concerned but can be seen constantly rendering instructions to people.

Needless to say, the video has left fans completely impressed. While some have begun hailing the actor as a real-life hero, others call him ‘kind and sweet’. Take a look at it here:

Directed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya is the third installment in the latter’s horror-comedy universe after Stree and Roohi. The plot of the upcoming movie revolves around the life of Bhaskar Chopra who gets bitten by a wolf coincidentally on a magical night that takes place only once every year. The outcome of the bite is that he gains the ability of wolves and a curse that turns him into a werewolf at full moon nights. Bhaskar takes help from a veterinary Dr. Anika Kothari (Played by Kriti Sanon) to break the curse.

The film has been shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and in Mumbai. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt. Bhediya is all set to hit the big screens on November 25.

