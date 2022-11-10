Varun Dhawan Talks About Indian Films With 'Cringeworthy' VFX, Kriti Sanon Smiles Awkwardly

Varun Dhawan is all set to put his acting skills to the test once again with his upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it is the third installment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe. The actor has been busy promoting the same with his co-star Kriti Sanon. During one such media interaction, the Badlapur actor confessed being part of films with cringeworthy VFX and yet applauding them for the sake of promotions. Coincidentally, Kriti Sanon, who features in Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush, sat and smiled awkwardly. The teaser of that film was lambasted by the audience upon its release.

Talking about the quality and finesse of VFX in recent films, Varun Dhawan explained, “Indian cinema, we are ready for this and we are not going to settle for less. I have starred in a film where the VFX has been cringeworthy, of course during promotions I would not have said that — but obviously, no one will criticise it then. There have been cringeworthy moments in VFX, but I haven’t done them. But I can try and work with directors and producers who can bring about that change. So I feel that I am more responsible."

Advertisement

As far as Adipurush is concerned, as the teaser had received widespread backlash, director Om Raut took it upon himself to clarify his stance. He had said, “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium — the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone. That’s an environment I can’t control. Given a choice, I’d never put it on YouTube but that’s the need of the hour."

Advertisement

As per the latest developments, the Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer film has been postponed until June 2023, so that the team could ‘do full justice’ to the vision of Lord Rama.

Meanwhile, Bhediya is set in the forests of Arunachal, telling the story of Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a wolf, and begins to transform into a creature. As Bhaskar and his buddies try to find answers, a bunch of twists, turns, and laughs ensue. A Maddock Films production, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. It is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25.

Read all the Latest Movies News here