Varun Dhawan Thanks Bengali Star Prosenjit Chatterjee for Being a Part of Bhediya Promotions in Kolkata

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, along with their team were in Kolkata to promote their upcoming film Bhediya. And joining them was none other than Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee. The latter took to his official Twitter handle to share photos from the event and wished luck to the team Bhediya. In the photos, Prosenjit could be seen posing with Varun, Kriti, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Amar Kaushik among others.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Best wishes to team #Bhediya." Varun retweeted his post and thanked the superstar for his presence at the event. His tweet read, “Thank u sir ur presence made this day very special ❤️❤️❤️🐺"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, a massive crowd gathered to meet Varun Dhawan in Kolkata, which resulted in the closure of an entire street. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, he can be seen standing on top of a car while a huge crowd have gathered in front of him. The excited crowd can be seen hooting and cheering for Varun.

For the event, Varun was dressed in a casual oversized white t-shirt which he matched with white trousers. Kriti, on the other hand, can be seen dressed in a black cutout dress.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, the movie is a comedy-horror film, which is all set to hit the silver screens on November 25. Apart from Varun and Kriti, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhinay Raj Singh and Bhavesh Lohar in crucial roles. Bhediya is a story about Bhaskar, a man who is bitten by a wolf and begins to transform into a creature. A slew of twists, turns, and laughs ensue as Bhaskar and his pals try to find answers.

