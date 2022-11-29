Varun Dhawan To Collaborate With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Director For an Action Comedy? Know Here

While Varun Dhawan is currently the success of Bhediya, looks like he is all set to get on board for another big movie. Reportedly, Varun Dhawan will be soon collaborating with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee for his next action-comedy. As reported by Pinkvilla, Varun is still waiting to hear the final narration of the film and once that happens, paperwork to get the actor on board will be done.

“Varun and Anees are in talks to team up for the first time next year. Anees has been working to develop a one of its kind action comedy, and Varun has shown interest in this subject because it’s unique yet an out-and-out entertainer. He is waiting to hear the final narration and once that happens, the team would proceed to do the paperwork," a source close to the development told Pinkvilla.

While not much details about the plot of the film have been revealed, the entertainment portal also claimed that the film is likely to go on floors early next year. It will be produced by Zee Studios with Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions. “After horror comedy and family comedy, Anees Bhai is keen to explore new space in the comedy world. His script is whacky and hilarious, and the comic gags are new for the Indian audience. It’s the core thought that has got Varun excited for now," the source added.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently enjoying the success of Bhediya which also starred Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film has so far collected a little over Rs 32 crore. Besides this, Varun will be next seen in Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit screens on 7th April 2023.

