Varun Dhawan to Have a Working Birthday On the Sets of Bawaal in Lucknow, Wife Natasha Dalal to Visit Him?

Varun Dhawan has a loaded lineup of projects this year. With Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Kiara Advani hitting screens on June 24th this year to Amar Kaushik’s paranormal comedy, Bhediya to Nitesh Tiwari directed Bawaal in the works, the actor is looking at a promising yet busy year. On Sunday, Varun Dhawan will celebrate his 35th birthday in Lucknow while shooting for Bawaal.

According to Pinkvilla’s source, “Varun is stationed in Lucknow and will be shooting for Bawaal on Sunday. He will be celebrating his birthday on the film set with the entire team". The source also added that Varun Dhawan’s wife, Natasha Dalal is flying out to Lucknow from their Mumbai home to celebrate her husband’s 35th birthday. “It’s a special day and Varun wants to spend it doing what he loves the most i.e. acting with the person he loves the most i.e. Natasha".

The source also revealed, “Towards the end of May, Varun, Janhvi Kapoor and the entire Bawaal team will be off to Europe for the last leg of this Sajid Nadiadwala Production. They will be shooting in Paris and Amsterdam among other locations". The actor will be shooting for two months in Lucknow with a three-day break in May when Varun will perform for the IIFA ceremony in the UAE.

A few days back, we saw a glimpse of Varun’s look from the film. Dressed in a blue short, he looked beefed up.

After winding up Bawaal , Varun Dhawan will have a promotions marathon after which he will promote Jug Jugg Jeeyo, a family comedy starring Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The actor will also be seen in Russo Brothers Production, Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and a social comedy directed by Karan Narwekar and backed by Rajkumar Hirani. He also has Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon and Arun Khetarpal biopic, Ekkis by Sriram Raghavan in his lineup as well.

