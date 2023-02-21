Monday evening saw a star-studded event as the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023 was held in Mumbai. Several noted stars like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rishab Shetty, Vivek Agnihotri, veteran actor Anupam Kher and screen icon Rekha were spotted on the red carpet. The photos and videos from the prestigious award ceremony are doing the rounds on social media.

Out of those, one adorable moment between Varun Dhawan and Anupam Kher has caught the eyes of the netizens. In the video shared by the paparazzi, the Bhediya actor can be seen approaching The Kashmir Files actor to seek blessings from him. He touches the veteran actor’s feet and they both share a warm hug. Following this, Anupam kisses Varun’s forehead. Watch the video here:

As soon as the video was shared, netizens took to the comment section to praise Varun for his sweet gesture and behaviour. “That’s what good people do ! Varun is the best" one comment read while another user commented, “That is our old tradition and old roots! Respect it"

Meanwhile, Rekha and Alia seemed to bond at the red carpet, as they posed together after their arrival, as well as after winning their respective awards. While Alia wore a white saree with embroidered detailing, Rekha wore a muted gold silk saree for the gala event. Alia kept her hair and makeup minimal. Rekha sported her signature bun adorned with a gajra, along with a red lip.

In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Alia can be seen getting out of her car and then exchanging a warm hug with Rekha. The two actresses then walked hand-in-hand at the event.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded in 2012 and established in 2016 to carry forward the legacy of Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, lovingly known as Dadasaheb Phalke – The Father of Indian Cinema.

