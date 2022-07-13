Varun Dhawan Trolls Janhvi Kapoor By Wishing Her On Guru Purnima, She Has An Epic Reply

Varun Dhawan was seen teasing Janhvi Kapoor on the occasion of Guru Purnima. The actors, who are currently in Europe shooting for their upcoming movie ‘Bawaal’, have been showing off their camaraderie with videos and pictures from the sets. In a recent Instagram Story by Varun, the actor was behind the cameras and poking fun at his ‘guru’ Jahnvi.

In the video, Janhvi was seen eating food when Varun is wishing her ‘Happy Guru Purnima’. Janhvi looks at Varun and tells him to say it with more emotion. Varun repeats himself but Jahnvi is still not pleased. When she prompted him to repeat himself again with a little more conviction, Varun gave up. “Khana kha (Eat your food)." Jahnvi blessed him eventually. “Not my guru," Varun captioned the video.

Bawaal is being directed by National Award-winning director Nitesh Tiwari. Varun and Janhvi started filming for the movie earlier in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, after which they filmed for a while in Amsterdam. They have been working in various locations in Europe as well, from Amsterdam to Poland. They also visited the Auschwitz Camp.

According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, “Varun and Janhvi heard the entire history behind World War 2 and the story of Jews. They visited there like tourists do, and heard the history of the place in a pre-recorded tape. The visit to this Nazi Camp has a connection with the film’s plot, which has completely been kept under wraps for now."

The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, Varun is currently enjoying the success of Jugjugg Jeeyo which was released on June 24. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul among others. He also has Bhediya in the pipeline with Kriti Sanon. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in Good Luck Jerry, Mili, and Mr. And Mrs. Mahi.

