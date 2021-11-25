Varun Dhawan's Bhediya Poster Draws Comparisons with This Tamil Film

Actor Varun Dhawan’s first look from his upcoming film Bhediya has been unveiled and he looks every inch deadly in it. Along with the poster, the makers also announced that the comedy-horror movie will hit the big screen on November 25. The movie’s release date has been pushed from April to November, which is a six months delay. The movie completed filming earlier this year during the Covid pandemic. Much of the shooting took place in North-East India inside a bio-bubble.

The poster shows Varun in a tough look sporting golden-ish eye colour while the backdrop is in midnight blue to give an eerie effect. The film’s title Bhediya is written in blood red.

Some on social media were quick to point out how Bhediya first look poster was similar to Ashok Selvan and Samyukta’s Tamil film Redrum.

Featuring Hollywood’s premier effects studio Mr X, Bhediya, the Amar Kaushik directorial is touted to boast of exquisite visual effects.

Director Amar Kaushik sahred, “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible."

In Bhediya, the makers are creating a breathtaking world through the magic of visual effects. With the effects studio behind WandaVision, Mortal Kombat, Hellboy and Ad Astra all set to bring Bhediya to life. Bhediya is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films present Bhediya which is slated to release on November 25, 2022.

