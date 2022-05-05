Varun Dhawan's Brother Rohit Dhawan And Wife Jaanvi Welcome A Baby Boy

Rohit Dhawan, actor Varun Dhawan’s brother and filmmaker, welcomed a baby boy with his wife Jaanvi. The couple has become parents for the second time. Rohit and Jaanvi got married in February 2018 in a private ceremony in Goa. In 2018, the couple welcome their first child.

A video of Rohit and his wife leaving the hospital surfaced on social media. In the video, Rohit is seen seeing off his father David Dhawan. The paparazzi stationed outside the hospital are seen congratulating the father-son duo.

Natasha Dalal, who is Varun Dhawan’s wife, hosted a baby shower for Jaanvi in March 2022. Anshula Kapoor also attended the function and shared the photo on Instagram.

Rohit made his directorial debut in the film Desi Boyz (2011), starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Chitrangada Singh in the lead role and Sanjay Dutt in an extended cameo appearance. This film received a mixed response from critics and was declared an average at the box office. His second film Dishoom released in 2016. His upcoming film Shehzada (2022 film) starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala will release on 4th November 2022.

Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year in 2012. Varun Dhawan has been in the film industry for about a decade. Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dilwale, Badlapur, ABCD 2, and Coolie No 1 are among several of his hits.

