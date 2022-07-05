Varun Dhawan’s Jugjugg Jeeyo Grosses Over Rs 67 Crore at Box Office After 10 Days

Varun Dhawan’s Jugjugg Jeeyo has collected more than Rs 67 crore at the box office in 10 days and is showing no signs of slowing down. Trade analysts believe that Jugjugg Jeeyo will easily cross the Rs 100 mark at the box office.

Top trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the box office collection numbers of the film.

“Jugjugg Jeeyo puts up a good show in Weekend 2. National chains attract ample footfalls. Faces a mighty Hollywood opponent, Thor, on Thursday. Has time till Wednesday to score. [Week 2] Fri 3.03 crore, Sat 4.75 crore, Sun 6.10 crore. Total India business: Rs 67.54 crore," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Ever since its release on June 24, Jugjugg Jeeyo has created tremendous buzz on social media and the film is trending for the last few days on Twitter. The multi-starrer has received decent reviews from both critics and audience alike.

Audiences have loved the sizzling chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Almost all the songs of Jugjugg Jeeyo have received tremendous response on YouTube.

Jugjugg Jeeyo has been bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and the family entertainer boasts of an exceptional star cast, which includes Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie features Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli and Tisca Chopra in pivotal roles.

Recently, Anil Kapoor’s nephew Arjun Kapoor gave a glowing review of Jugjugg Jeeyo on his Instagram Story. “#ArjunRecommends… AK makes you laugh and chuckle. Neetu aunty makes you connect and cry because of her resilience. Varun makes you feel the chaos in managing the relationships. Kiara makes you feel the calm that’s needed to hold a family together. Maniesh and Prajakta make sure we connect with these oddball family members through their gaze. Raj well done on a true blue family entertainer!!! All the best to Karan and Apoorva… We have a winner on hand," wrote Arjun.

