Varun Dhawan's Mom Promises to Get Aditya Roy Kapur Married, Says 'I'm Finding a Girl for You'

Bollywood producer Ramesh Taurani's pre-Diwali party has become the talk of the town. Various pictures and videos from the event have surfaced online, and now a recent one featuring a candid conversation between Varun Dhawan's parents, Laali and David Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur is doing rounds. On Wednesday night, the trio reunited at the pre-Diwali bash. Aditya recently discovered himself in a Catch-22 situation after hearing from Laali Dhawan that she is soon going to find him a girl.

In the video, Aditya can be seen arriving at the entrance of Ramesh Taurani's party at the same time as David and his wife Laali Dhawan. The Aashiqui 2 actor was seen greeting the couple while entering the venue. During the conversation, David is heard calling Aditya the “eternal bachelor." Reacting to this, the Fitoor actor laughed and said, “I hope I don't remain the eternal bachelor.” At the same time, Laali jumps in and stated solemnly, “I am going to find you a girl. I keep saying this."

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor looked stunning in a stylish black kurta paired with a white pyjama. The actor rounded off his look with a pair of Kolhapuri chappals and looked dapper at the Diwali bash.

Notably, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan were both seen in the April 2019 release Kalank. Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha also played key roles in the film.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur made his debut with London Dreams in 2009 but is best known for his role in Aashiqui 2 in 2013. He went on to appear in more films, including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Malang (2020), and Ludo (2020). On the work front, he will appear alongside Mrunal Thakur in Gumraah, the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Thadam.

