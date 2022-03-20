Varun Dhawan’s Wife Natasha Dalal Hosts His Sister-In-Law’s Baby Shower, Anshula Kapoor Shares Pics

The Dhawan family is all set to welcome a new member into their family. Varun Dhawan’s Bhaiyya and Bhabhi- Rohit and Jaanvi Dhawan- are all set to become parents and are expecting their second child. A baby shower for Jaanvi was hosted in Alibaug, and the host of the party was none other than Varun’s wife, designer Natasha Dalal. The pictures from the party are now doing the rounds, and it was shared by Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor.

Anhsula took to her social media to share pictures from the party. The girl gang, that also included singer and close friend Sheila Khan, chose tropical dresses to pose by the pool. Though Natasha Dalal is missing in the first picture, we can get a glimpse of the host in the next one. She is donning a black swimwear, while Anshula opted for a pink one to enjoy their time in the pool. Captioning the post, Natasha wrote, “Only love @jaanvidhawan @natashadalal88 & @priyalimahtani , y’all are rockstars & the best hosts! Thank you for the most fun 24 hours!!" See the pictures here:

Rohit and Jaanvi had gotten married in 2012. The couple was blessed with their first child, daughter Niyara in 2018. In the work front, Rohit is helming the upcoming film, Shehzada. It is the official remake of the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and has Kartik Aryan stepping into the stylish star’s shoes. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, would be reprising Pooja Hegde’s role. Rohit’s brother, Varun Dhawan, is also busy guy. He is currently wrapping up Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He also has a number of projects in his kitty, including Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon, Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis which is a biopic on Arun Khetarpal. It is also rumoured that he might be teaming up with Atlee for a film, and has also signed a film for Rajkumar Hirani’s production house.

