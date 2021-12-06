Varun Dhawan's Wife Natasha Dalal to Make OTT Debut with Indian Remake of Say Yes to the Dress

Varun Dhawan’s fans were delighted to see their beloved star tie the knot with his childhood love Natasha Dalal. There is further good news for the couple’s fans as Natasha is now making her foray into the OTT world with a fashion reality show. Titled Say Yes To The Dress India, the lifestyle show is an Indian adaptation of the American television series of the same name. It will soon start streaming on discovery+.

In a statement, Natasha called designing her “passion", adding that this could not have been a better opportunity to make her OTT debut. She added that the original show Say Yes To The Dress has been highly appreciated worldwide and it is an amazing experience to be a part of this show.

Say Yes To The Dress India will be starting from December 8 and will discover the stories of different brides from varied cultures who will get to choose what kind of dress they will wear on the most important day of their life. Every bride has a different perspective about the dress they would like to wear ranging from a bold outfit to traditional ensemble.

“Creating a dream outfit for a bride is such an honour for me. Every bride is unique and watching her eyes sparkle when she sees her dream outfit unfold in front of her makes up for all the effort that goes into the process of bringing it to life," Natasha further said.

Natasha is a fashion designer with a degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York and she has her own Natasha Dalal Label which specialises in floral and semi floral dresses, lehengas, etc.

>Making the experience richer for the brides, discovery+ has brought on board some of the most famous designers namely Neeta Lulla, Abhinav Mishra, Varun Bahl, Natasha Dalal, Sandeep Khosla and many others for the show. Stylist and costume designer Divyak D’Souza will be hosting the series having been the stylist for various famous Bollywood celebrities.

