Fukrey actor Varun Sharma celebrated his 33rd birthday yesterday, February 4 with a star-studded bash. B-town celebs including Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Sussanne Khan and her BF Arslan Goni and many others graced the big bash with their starry presence. A look at glimpses from the birthday bash here:

Arpita Khan Sharma and her hubby Aayush Sharma looked glamorous as the actor donned a chequered blue shirt with black pants and t-shirt and Arpita on the other hand, sported a stunning thigh high length black dress. The happy couple posed for the paparazzi before entering the bash.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill arrived at the birthday bash dressed in a stylish blue dress with a statement belt. The actress looked gorgeous as she tied her hair in a high pony with white heels on. Her fans were more than happy to see the actress make a public appearance in the stylish avatar. Take a look at the glimpses here:

Sussanne Khan and her BF Arslan Goni arrived at the birthday bash in stunning avatars, While Sussanne sported a gorgeous little black dress, on the other hand, Arslan looked uber cool in denim pants and white shirt.He held his ladylove close as they both happily struck poses for the paparazzi.

Advertisement

Double XL star Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha arrived at the bash together in glamorous attires. The duo were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Advertisement

The pictures and videos from the birthday bash are going viral on social media. In one of the videos posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Varun Sharma is seen singing birthday song for himself before cutting the cake.

Varun Sharma recently hit the headlines for Fukrey 3. The Chhichhore actor took to social media and announced the release date of Fukrey 3. He shared, “A Film Which is truly special to me..A Film I started my journey with..A Character which is synonym to my Name!❤️ “Choocha" Aa Raha hai wapis teesri baar apne Fukron ki toli ke saath Milte hai 7th Sep’23 to Cinema Gharon mai!! Is Baar Hoga Ch u amtkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 #Choochaisback".

As the film in itself carries a legacy of laughter and giggles, it is very apt to say that Fukrey 3 will surely set new bars for its ever-growing craze among the audience. Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, the film is helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and will be produced under Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

Read all the Latest Movies News here