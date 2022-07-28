Varun Sharma: Learnt to Not Joke About People's Failures from Riteish Deshmukh | Exclusive

Actor Varun Sharma is gearing up for the release of his second OTT project after his debut web series Chutzpah (2021). Titled Case Toh Banta Hai, it is a first-of-its-kind courtroom chat show which is a mix of various formats like light-hearted roast and sketches.

While Sharma plays the defense lawyer, actor Riteish Deshmukh will be seen donning the robe of a public prosecutor. This is the first time that the actors, both known for their impeccable comic timing, will be seen sharing a stage.

Talking about his experience of working with Deshmukh, Sharma says, “I’ve always admired Riteish bhai’s work and have been a fan of his comic timing. He is one actor who gives a lot of space to his co-actors and it was very easy to improvise with him as he is open to the idea of it. I hope I inculcate all the good qualities that he has and implement them in my work."

With cancel culture that has taken social media by a storm, did he feel the need to be more aware while roasting the guests that came on the show? The Chhichhore (2019) actor elaborates, “Yes, we’re alleging them of things, but in a very funny and bizarre way. For example, in the episode that features Kareena Kapoor Khan, her phone comes up with an argument stating that you never give me a break since you’re constantly on calls. So, that way, we aren’t roasting anyone seriously."

Many comics, today, are of the opinion that people’s ability to take jokes in the right spirit has waned. Quiz Sharma on this and he opines, “I would never do or comment on anything which offends anyone. I feel that even if we’ve to joke about someone, it should always be on the success of that person and not about their failure. This is something I’ve learnt from Riteish bhai."

He adds, “He told me that there is a lot of hard work and effort that goes into making a good film, and for some reason, if it doesn’t work, it’s not right to take a dig at it. Plus I don’t think it aligns with my thought process to make fun of someone’s failure."

Case Toh Banta Hai starts streaming from July 29 on Amazon miniTV.

