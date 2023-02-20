Home » News » Movies » Varun Sood Cheated On Divya Agarwal Before Break Up? He Breaks Silence

Varun Sood Cheated On Divya Agarwal Before Break Up? He Breaks Silence

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal dated each other in the past but announced their break-up in March 2022.

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 13:33 IST

After breakup with Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal is now engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar. (Photos: Instagram)
Ever since Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal parted ways, they have often been asked about the reason behind their breakup. On Sunday night, Varun conducted an ask me anything session on Twitter when a social media user accused him of cheating on Divya and asked him the reason behind the same. “Why you cheated Divya #AskVarun," the Tweet read.

However, Varun Sood was quick to clarify that he did not cheat on the Bigg Boss OTT winner. “I didn’t bro," the actor wrote.

Interestingly, this comes days after Varun shared a sweet message for his single fans on Valentine’s Day and wrote, “This is to all the singles - Dont be sad this valentines day. You guys rather be single than to be with someone who isn’t healthy for you. Kush raho mere pyaare log." However, when a troll reacted to Sood’s post and accused him taking a jibe at Divya, the actor replied, “Bro shades toh dur ki baat hai. Aaj tak ek statement bola ho toh bata dena."

For the unversed, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal dated each other in the past but announced their break-up in March 2022. Back then, the Bigg Boss OTT fame issued a statement announcing that she and Varun are no longer dating each other. “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!" her statement read.

Later in December 2022, Divya announced her engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar, who proposed to the actress on her 30th birthday with a ring.

