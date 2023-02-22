Varun Sood Says 'I Do Not Like...' As Netizen Asks Him About People Digging His Past

Ever since Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal parted ways, the two are often attacked by each other’s fans. Recently, Varun conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter when a social media user asked him about people digging into his past. “Tumhe lagta nahi ki people around you should speak about your upcoming projects & your present things instead of digging your past?" the netizen asked.

Reacting to this, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant mentioned that he does not like talking about his past. “Haan lagta toh hai. I don’t like talking about my past," he replied.

This comes days after Varun Sood conducted another ‘Ask Me Anything’ session when he also revealed that he did not cheat on his former girlfriend Divya Agarwal. “I didn’t bro," the actor wrote replying to a fan who asked, ““Why you cheated Divya #AskVarun."

Even on Valentine’s day earlier this month, Varun shared a message for his single fans and wrote, “This is to all the singles - Dont be sad this valentines day. You guys rather be single than to be with someone who isn’t healthy for you. Kush raho mere pyaare log." However, when a troll reacted to Sood’s post and accused him taking a jibe at Divya, the actor replied, “Bro shades toh dur ki baat hai. Aaj tak ek statement bola ho toh bata dena."

Varun Sood dated Divya Agarwal in the past. However, the two announced their breakup in March 2022. Back then, the Bigg Boss OTT fame issued a statement announcing that she and Varun are no longer dating each other. “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!" her statement read.

Later in December 2022, Divya announced her engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar, who proposed to the actress on her 30th birthday with a ring.

