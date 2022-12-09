Varun Sood Drops A Thirst Trap As He Flaunts Washboard Abs On Beach Vacay; See His Hot Pics

What is Varun Sood doing these days? Well, his latest Instagram post is the answer. The actor uploaded picture-perfect shirtless photos against the striking blue water background. Looks like the actor is enjoying ‘a little tan’ by the beachside. Varun is on a break and his pictures are perfect to make you crave a vacation.

He can be seen flaunting his washboard abs in the picture. Varun Sood's photos from the undisclosed beach vacation left fans gushing over his looks. He sported a pair of blue shorts and shaded, and bared his torso to flaunt his ripped body. He captioned the photo, “A little tan didn’t harm anyone”. Actor Ankur Rathee commented, “Bhai ek do abs mujhe bhi dede”. Soon his fans and admirers saw the photos and made a beeline for the comment section.

One user wrote, “Dayum! I think my screen cracked liking this picture”. Another user cutely wrote, “Bhagwaan jee, if you’re reading this I am manifesting a Varun Sood in my life. Please make it happen. Please”.

In case you missed out on the post, check it out here-

Varun Sood catapulted to fame after his stint at the Roadies X2, he also appeared in Splitsvilla 9. He featured in Roadies Revolution, but this time as a gang leader. He also starred in Ragini MMS Returns. He became a popular face with his special appearance as Gaurav Kapoor in the movie JugJugg Jeeyo. While his role was short, he made quite an impression in the hearts of the audience who wanted more screen time for the actor.

On the personal front, Varun Sood was dating Divya Agarwal, but they parted ways years later. Divya met actor Varun Sood in 2018 and they worked on Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace of Space together.

