Varun Sood Joins Dharma Cornerstone Agency, Karan Johar Welcomes Him; See Post

Dharma Cornerstone Agency, or DCA, is managing some of the most talented young stars of the nation. Now another talent has joined the agency and it is none other than Varun Sood. The Roadies fame star, who had made his acting debut with AltBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns, is all set to make his big screen debut with Jugjugg Jeeyo.

DCA and Varun Sood posted the announcement of him joining the talent agency with a social media post. Taking to Instagram, DCA shared, “From Roadies to #JugJuggJeeyo, make way for digital sensation @varunsood12 as he embarks on his acting journey! A big warm welcome to Varun as he joins the DCA family! #DCASquad" See the post here:

Advertisement

Many fans and other celebs had also commented on the post. Karan Johar, who is the producer of Jugjugg Jeeyo, and is associated with DCA, welcomed Varun aboard in the comments section. Actor Anshuman Malhotra wrote, “brother full power" Sana Khan commented, “The second look ." Harmaan Singha wrote, “Whatttaaaaa playaaaaaa! So proud of you bro " His family members also took to the comments to congratulate the actor and reveal how proud they are of him. Fans also poured their love. One comment read, “Self-made star." Another wrote, “Lot more to come." Most fans wrote how proud they were of him, and congratulated the actor.

Varun Sood had started his journey with reality shows. He was a part of shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Ace of Space. He was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Varun had also made headlines because of his relationship with Divya Agarwal. The duo, who started their journey together from the Ace of Space days, parted ways earlier this year. Divya took to social media to announce the split and wrote, “It’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.