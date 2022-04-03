Varun Sood Protects Divya Agarwal From Crowd As They Snapped Together For The 1st Time After Breakup

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood must have parted ways, but they have repeatedly proved that one can be good friends even after a break-up. On Saturday night, the former couple was spotted together as they attended an event in Mumbai. In the pictures which are now going viral on social media, Varun can be seen protecting Divya from the crowd. While Varun sported a casual look in a black t-shirt with trousers of the same colour, Divya looked stunning in a green top paired with grey trousers. With this, Divya and Varun have once again put an end to all bitter breakup rumours.

Just a couple of days back, Divya Agarwal took to social media and sent birthday wishes to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame. She shared an unseen picture of her former boyfriend and wrote, “Happy birthday star" tagging him on her Instagram stories.

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood parted ways on March 6. Back then, Divya issued a statement that read, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!"

“No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses, and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision," the statement added.

However, soon after their break-up, netizens talked about the possible reason behind their decision and speculated if Varun has an affair with Madhurima Roy. However, Divya put an end to all such rumours and lashed out at everyone questioning her former boyfriend.

