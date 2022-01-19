Varun Tej Celebrates 32nd Birthday; Wishes Pour in

Actor Varun Tej is celebrating his 32nd birthday today in Kodaikanal, a hill station located in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul district. His fellow actors, family members, friends, and fans are extending birthday greetings to the actor. Varun’s father Naga Babu and Sai Dharam Tej, his cousin, have shared some throwback pictures while wishing him. The makers of his upcoming films have also wished him well by releasing pictures and videos from the movie.

Advertisement

Varun Tej is the nephew of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Dharam Tej, and Vaishnav are his cousins. Coming from a star-studded family background, Varun got an early break in Tollywood after completing his studies.

In 2014, Varun Tej made his debut as a lead in the Telugu film Mukunda. He starred in Kanche in 2015 and also appeared in commercially successful films such as Fidaa, Tholi Prema, F2: Fun, and Frustration.

The makers of his upcoming film F3 extended their wishes to Varun Tej by releasing a new poster featuring him. In the poster, he is seen dancing with a Rs 2000 note in his hand. In this film, he will share screen space with Venkatesh, Tamannaah and Mehreen. The film is slated to hit screens on April 28, 2022.

Advertisement

Geetha Arts, the production house of Varun Tej’s upcoming film Ghani has also wished him a happy birthday by calling him a “star who keeps on exploring new roles with each movie"

Advertisement

Geetha Arts also shared a video of Varun showing his hard work for playing the role of a boxer in his upcoming film Ghani.

Ghani, the Telugu sports drama film is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati. Varun Tej is playing a boxer in the film. Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra will be seen in pivotal roles in Ghani. The movie will hit the theatre screens on March 18, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.