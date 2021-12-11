Varun Tej's Ghani Release Postponed to 'Avoid Clashes', Say Makers

Actor Varun Tej has wrapped shooting for his sports drama film titled Ghani, and the film was scheduled to hit the silver screen in the third week of December. However, the makers of Ghani have now postponed the release. The new release date will be announced soon, Geetha Arts, the producer of the film, said.

In its tweet, Geeta Arts said: “The release of Mega Prince Varun Tej’s Ghani is being rescheduled". However, the tweet did not specify the new release date. Instead, it said that the new release date will be announced soon. The tweet also mentioned the film will only be released in the theatres. The post tagged the Mega Prince. The tweet also has a sweet note attached to it.

Advertisement

The note mentioned that the reason behind the postponement of the release was that the industry is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic. And therefore, considering the number of films scheduled to be released in the coming weeks, the makers don’t want Ghani to clash with any other movie. They have kept in mind the impact this will have on everyone’s business. The note further said that the film will premiere soon and is going to be a memorable experience for everyone.

The film is being directed by Kiran Korrapati, and the producers are Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby. Apart from the Mega Prince, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Saiee Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.