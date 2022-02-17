Varun Tej's Ghani to Premiere Either on February 25 or March 4. Read to Know More

The shooting for Ghani, the sports drama starring Varun Tej, has been wrapped and the film finally has two tentative release dates. The movie was originally supposed to release on December 24, but the pandemic forced the makers to postpone the release.

And the makers have confirmed that the movie will be released in theatres either on March 4 or February 25. There were reports that the makers were considering an OTT release initially, but those speculations have been put to rest now.

However, power star Pawan Kalyan and Ran Daggubati’s Bheemla Nayak is also premiering in theatres on February 25. And therefore, Ghani is likely to be released on March 4 to avoid the uncle-nephew clash.

Ghani has received the U/A certificate from the Censor Board. The total run time of the movie is 2 hours 31 minutes 17 seconds and has been helmed by director Kiran Korrapati. There are guest appearances by the likes of Sunil Shetty, Upendra and Jagapathi Babu. Nadia will be seen in a unique role. Ghani has been co-produced by Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda.

Apart from Ghani, Varun Tej’s F3 is due to be released on May 27. F3, which is the sequel to F1: fun and Frustration, stars Mehreen Kaur Pirzada, Daggubati Venkatesh and Tamannah. The movie promises to be a fun ride and will surely entertain the masses. Varun is also rumoured to start working under the direction of Praveen Sattaru soon.

