Vasanthabalan and Radikaa Sarathkumar Team Up For a Web Series. Details Inside

It is known that Tamil actress Radhika Sarathkumar has joined hands with national award-winning filmmaker Vasanthabalan for a new web series. The web series will be produced by Radhika Sarathkumar’s production house Radaan Mediaworks.

Titled General Secretariat, the web series, which is a political drama, will be streaming on ZEE5. The title of the show has grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Besides being an actress, Radikaa Sarathkumar is an entrepreneur and producer who works predominantly in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She has also appeared in Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada films.

Speaking of the director, Vasanthabalan’s latest outing was the Tamil film Jail. It featured GV Prakash Kumar in the lead. It was released in 2021. Abarnathi was seen opposite Prakash Kumar in the film.

This film also marked the return of the hit pair Prakash and Vasanthabalan. They had, previously, worked together in Veyyil, 2006. The film also featured Radhika Sarathkumar, Pandi, Aparnathi, Nadan Ram and Ravi Mariya in crucial roles. The film’s trailer had created a lot of noise on social media platforms. Actor Dhanush had also given a shout out to the team of Jail on Twitter.

Moreover, Vasanthabalan also has Aneethi with Arjun Das, who rose to fame with films such as Kaithi, Andhaghaaram, and Master.

With Arjun in the lead, the project is backed by Vasanthabalan along with some of his school friends, under the banner of UBoyz Studios. Meanwhile, Sarpatta Parambarai fame Dushara Vijayan will play the female lead. The film also stars Singam Puli and Bharani as the supporting characters.

