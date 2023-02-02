Popular Kannada couple Vasishta Simha and Haripriya tied the wedding knot on 26th January this year. The wedding ceremony of the pair was held at Ganapati Satchidananda Ashram in Mysore. Their wedding was attended by close relatives and friends of the couple. Following this, a reception was also organised in Bangalore on January 28.

Now, their pictures are making a huge buzz on the internet. In the pictures, the duo can be seen all decked up in traditional wedding attire. The actress embellished ornaments which made her look extraordinary on her special day. So far, their photos have garnered a huge number of likes and are still counting more.

In one of the pictures, the actress could be seen smiling and gazing at her husband. While in the other photos, the couple stood and posed for the camera. Moments after the actor shared the wedding pictures on social media, several users rushed to the comment section to greet the couple with blessings and best wishes. Check out the photos here

One user wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to you both and the first pic is epic." Another user commented, “Made for each other." One user also wrote, “Congratulations and God bless the sweetest couple. Wishing lots of love and happiness always."

The couple got engaged in December last year at Harpriya’s residence. Only family members and close friends were present at the engagement ceremony. The actress announced the news of their engagement on her social media handles. Not so long ago, the couple also visited Malpe together.

On the work front, Haripriya is known for films including Ranna, Ricky, Neer Dose, Ugram, Bharjari, Life Jothe, Ond Selfie and Bell Bottom. Meanwhile, Vasishta Simha is known for films including Arya Love, Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Sundaranga Jaana, and Mufti, among others.

Vasishta Simha is currently working on Love Li and Haripriya has taken a short break from acting. But, the actress is waiting for the release of her much-awaited projects Laagam with Upendra and Bell Bottom 2 with Rishab Shetty.

