Vasista Simha and Haripriya Enjoy ‘Magical Sunset’ In Malpe Beach; Check it Out

Popular Kannada couple Haripriya and Vasista Simha recently shared a video from their vacation in Malpe beach, Karnataka. In the clip, the duo can be seen holding hands and walking towards the sea. The video also shows the couple posing on the backdrop of a magical sunset. The clip is making huge noise on the internet and started trending in just a couple of hours. The actor captioned his post, “Witnessing the magical sunset with the magic of my life…!!".

Several social media users showered the couple with love and admiration. One user wrote, “Can’t take my eyes off". Another user commented, “Such a beautiful couple". One user also wrote, “Wow so beautiful…Love you both".

This is not the first time, the couple has often created a buzz on the Internet with their mushy videos and pictures. Haripriya and Vasista got engaged this month in an intimate ceremony. The couple is planning to tie the wedding knot soon. The duo reportedly met for the first time on the sets of their upcoming film and got to know each other.

Haripriya is popular for films such as Ugram, Ranna, Ricky, Neer Dose, Bharjari, Samhara, Life Jothe Ond Selfie and Bell Bottom. She will be soon seen in the art-house film Thayi Kastoor Gandhi, alongside Kishore.

Vasishta has delivered phenomenal performances in films like Arya Love, Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Sundaranga Jaana and Mufti. He is all set to hit the big screen with films like Ira, Kaalachakra, and Love Li.

