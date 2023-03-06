Dhanush’s bilingual drama film Vaathi continues its successful run at the box office. The film was released on February 17 in Tamil and Telugu. The title of the film in Telugu was Sir. It has been receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics. The film, based on a man’s fight to reform the education system in the 1990s, has entered the Rs 100 crore club. The film features Dhanush in the role of a professor, who brings about a change in his ways of teaching.

Over the weekend, Sithara Entertainment officially announced the news on social media platforms. Sharing a poster of Dhanush’s character in Vaathi/Sir, the production house thanked for the support they received from the audience worldwide. “Love for Vaathi/SIR movie is unstoppable. The film has crossed a massive 100 crores gross worldwide. Thank you all for the phenomenal support," the caption of the tweet read.

Advertisement

Here take a look at the tweet:

Even Dhanush shared the poster and added multiple hand-joining emojis to express his gratitude to his fans for helping them to achieve a milestone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest report, Vaathi/Sir has collected Rs 100 crore in just 17 days. In India, the collection stands at Rs 66.10 crore nett, which equals Rs 77.99 crore gross (for both languages). Overseas, the film earned Rs 23 crore gross. On the whole, the worldwide collection stands at Rs 100.99 crore gross.

Vaathi is the second successive Rs 100 crore film for Dhanush after Thiruchitrambalam, which was released last year. His other Tamil film Asuran helmed by Vetrumaaran also earned over Rs 100 crore during its theatrical run.

Coming back to Vaathi/Sir, it also features Samyutha as the leading lady in the film and Samuthirakani as the antagonist. The music has been scored by GV Prakash. Venky Atluri’s directorial focuses on the drawbacks of the privatisation of education.

On the work front, Dhanush is currently busy with Captain Miller helmed by Arun Matheswaran. He also has another project with director Sekar Kammula. A couple of weeks ago, Dhanush announced that he will be donning the director’s hat which has tentatively titled D50.

Read all the Latest Movies News here