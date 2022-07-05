VC Abhilash's Sabash Chandrabose Gets a Release Date

The makers of Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Johnny Antony-starrer Sabhash Chandrabose have locked the release date for their film. The V C Abhilash directorial is produced by Jolly Lonappan under his home banner Jollywood Movies.

Sharing a motion poster of the film, which has been designed by leading visual effect designers Drik FX, Sabhash Chandrabose has been announced to release on August 5 this year.

Capital Studios, which has brought Hollywood films like Jurassic Park to Kerala, is bringing the film to the theatres.

Set in the era of the 1980s, the film tells the story of southern Kerala. The teaser and songs of the film have already won the attention of the audience. Srinath Sivasankaran composed the music, and Akamvipaat, a romantic track from the film is trending among the masses and has hit the charts.

The period drama also stars Surendran Kochuvelu or better known by his stage name Indrans, who won Kerala’s Award for Best Actor. In addition, the film is the second directorial of filmmaker V C Abhilash after Aalorukkam.

Sajith Purushan, after rendering services in films, including Unda and Super Sharanya, is cranking the camera for this film. Stephen Mathew is handling the editing. Meanwhile, lyrics have been penned by Abhilash and Ajay Gopal.

The upcoming Malayalam film has the best in business handling each of its departments.

