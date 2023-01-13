VD12 First Look: Vijay Deverakonda Announces New Film With Gowtam Tinnanuri, Poses As Cop In Poster

Telugu rockstar Vijay Deverakonda has announced his new film, VD12. The actor will be collaborating with Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the National Award-winning film Jersey. The announcement was made on Friday evening, on the eve of Sankranti, and the actor shared the poster of the movie as well.

The poster revealed that he will be playing the role of a police officer. However, his face was kept in the dark. It appears to be that Vijay will be a spy in the movie. Also featured in the poster was a ship burning with a rescue operation underway. Sharing the poster, Vijay tweeted, “The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this."

Advertisement

The poster was also shared by the production house Sithara Entertainments along with the line, “I don’t know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed - Anonymous Spy." The words also appear on the poster of the movie.

This will be Vijay and Gowtam’s first film together. The actor, who was last seen in Liger, already has two films in the pipeline. The actor is currently in between the production of Kushi, his film with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film’s shooting is currently at a halt owing to Samantha’s health. The team is expected to resume shooting soon. He then has Jana Gana Mana with Puri Jagannadh. However, there have been reports claiming the film has been shelved. Vijay is yet to address these rumours.

Read all the Latest Movies News here