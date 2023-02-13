Marathi love drama Ved, starring Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, has become the second highest-grossing movie in Marathi cinema. Before going off the air, Ved earned Rs 70 crore at the box office. The Marathi audience praised the direction of Riteish Deshmukh in his second such venture and certainly, we cannot forget the evergreen chemistry of the Deshmukh couple. However, on the special day of love, director Riteish Deshmukh has a gift for all Mumbaikars.

Ved will be available in all Maharashtra theatres from February 13, 2023, to February 16, 2023, at just Rs 99. Isn’t it unbelievable? So book your tickets now and celebrate love with B-Town couple Reitish and Genelia Deshmukh. Now let’s know how the audience reacted to the love story Ved in which Reitish and Genelia had a love-hate relationship.

The film did wonders at the Marathi box office as the second week observed huge growth in profits as compared to its opening week. With positive word of mouth, the audience reacted overwhelmingly to the love drama. Another factor for the success of Ved was Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh. Deshmukh couples’ love in the industry is evident to all. In one place when actors divorce after years of marriage, the brewing and evergreen love between Riteish and Genelia is nothing less than a couple’s goals for others.

On February 3, 2023, the couple celebrated their 11th year of togetherness. Both of them wished each other on their anniversary with a super cute post. Genelia posted a snap captioning “ Dated till eternity." In fact in the picture both were twining in white colour sweatshirts written Dated till eternity. While Riteish shared a post on Instagram “My happiness, my safe place, my life… Happy 11th Anniversary Baiko."

On the sets of the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam, which served as both of their debut features, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh became friends. After dating for more than eight years, the pair wed in 2012. They have two kids, Riaan and Rahyl.

