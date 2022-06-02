Vedangi Kulkarni To Play Female Lead In New Marathi Series Satyavan Savitri

Satyavan Savitri, a new Tv show with actor Vedangi Kulkarni in the titular role of Savitri will air on the Zee Marathi channel from June 12 at 7 PM. Vedangi recently posted the promo of the series on her social media handle.

The audience will see Savitri, first in her Savitri in her childhood days and her youth. Child artist Radha Dharane will be seen playing the role of Savitri in her childhood, while Vedangi will be seen as Savitri in her youth. Aditya Durve will be seen opposite Savitri as Satyavan.

Vedangi was earlier seen in the lead role in the series Saath De Tu Mala. She has also been seen in many web series and plays. Vedangi also participated in Dance Maharashtra Dance, which aired on Zee TV. Her performances were much appreciated by the judges and audiences alike.

She has been honoured with several awards for her dance performances. She also runs Victoria’s Dance Academy in Mumbai where she has trained a lot of students in dancing.

Recently, Vedangi also exchanged vows with her long-time boyfriend Abhishek Tilgulkar. The two married in Marathi Peshwa style in Hyatt Pune. Abhishek has completed his MBA in Australia.

Vedangi made a royal entry in a gorgeous yellow saree and looked beautiful in her wedding outfit. She also posted several pictures from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram handle.

