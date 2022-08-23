Veena Jagtap is 'Timeless Beauty' in Latest Photoshoot, Fans React

Big Boss Marathi fame Veena Jagtap, who has captured the attention of viewers with her portrayal of several characters in serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anaan, and Radha Prem Rangi Rangali, has become a household name in the entertainment industry. A social media buff, she is often seen uploading pictures decked up in various traditional sarees, earning praises from netizens.

Recently, the actress dropped another string of images on Instagram which has not evaded the eyes of social media users. “Saree is a timeless fashion," captioned Veena.

Draped in a classic orange banarasi silk saree with heavy golden embroidery, Veena’s latest pictures are a treat to her fans. The intricately carved blouse and saree piping, marked with handcrafted designs, was worth noticing.

She accessorised her ethnic look with a beaded, gold-plated necklace and a pair of matching jhumkas. Veena’s signature crescent-shaped Maharashtrian nose ring enhanced her facial features while the tiny black bindi with colourful bangles on either hand complimented Veena’s look further.

The Aai Majhi Kalubai actress struck a regal pose, flashing a smile at the camera. She opted for a bun-styled hairdo and decorated her hair with a flower garland. In the following snap, Veena seemed to adjust her earring, exuding royalty. Her kohl-rimmed eyes with long lashes along with a bright shade of peach lipstick were on fleek.

Along with the charming pictures, Veena also dropped a short video on Instagram, draped in the same traditional saree, walking gracefully on the streets, winning the hearts of millions.

Fans who were unable to take their eyes off the Marathi actress showered her comment section with compliments. While one user declared, “and Veena Jagtap is a timeless beauty," another commented “Wowwww" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

On the work front, Veena is currently seen in the Marathi drama series Thipkyanchi Rangoli, which is airing on Marathi television channel Star Pravah. Veena’s character Avantika is widely loved by audiences.

