Home » News » Movies » Veera Simha Reddy Becomes Balakrishna's Second Film To Join Rs 100 Crore Club

Veera Simha Reddy Becomes Balakrishna's Second Film To Join Rs 100 Crore Club

Balayya's first project to achieve the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office was Akhanda.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 18:11 IST

Hyderabad, India

The first project to achieve this record was Akhanda directed by Boyapati Srinu.
The first project to achieve this record was Akhanda directed by Boyapati Srinu.

Veera Simha Reddy, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, debuted in theatres on the occasion of Sankranthi. In addition to attracting viewers, the movie received praise from none other than Superstar Rajinikanth. Apart from this, Veera Simha Reddy has become the second project in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s career to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The first project to achieve this record was Akhanda directed by Boyapati Srinu.

Circling back to the special appreciation received by the Legend Rajinikanth. In conversation with director Gopichand, the Jailer star said he enjoyed watching Veera Simha Reddy recently. He praised director Gopichand Malinen for his efforts. Gopichand Malineni wrote on Twitter how happy he was when Rajinikanth called to congratulate him on the success of Veera Simha Reddy. . The filmmaker wrote “This is a surreal moment for me. Received a call from the Thalaivar, The Superstar @rajinikanth sir. He watched #VeeraSimhaReddy and loved the film. His Words of praise about my film and the emotion he felt are more than anything in this world to me. Thankyou Rajini sir."

Advertisement

The movie has been in theatres for 19 days. It has so far made 96.45 crore net in India, which is equal to 113.81 crore gross. The film has collected Rs 16 crore in international markets, bringing the global total to 129.81 crore gross.

RELATED NEWS

On the other hand, Waltair Veerayya has finished its 18-day theatrical run and has made 157.50 crore nett in India. It comes to 185.85 crore in gross. The combined 29 crore from abroad brings the total global box office receipts to a staggering 215.85 crore gross. After two consecutive failures, Chiranjeevi is back in form.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 01, 2023, 18:11 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 18:11 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Photo In Racy Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Bikinis

+14PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty's Bridal Lookbook Decoded: The Celebrity Bride's Wedding Looks Included Lehengas, Sarees And Pantsuits