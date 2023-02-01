Veera Simha Reddy, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, debuted in theatres on the occasion of Sankranthi. In addition to attracting viewers, the movie received praise from none other than Superstar Rajinikanth. Apart from this, Veera Simha Reddy has become the second project in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s career to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The first project to achieve this record was Akhanda directed by Boyapati Srinu.

Circling back to the special appreciation received by the Legend Rajinikanth. In conversation with director Gopichand, the Jailer star said he enjoyed watching Veera Simha Reddy recently. He praised director Gopichand Malinen for his efforts. Gopichand Malineni wrote on Twitter how happy he was when Rajinikanth called to congratulate him on the success of Veera Simha Reddy. . The filmmaker wrote “This is a surreal moment for me. Received a call from the Thalaivar, The Superstar @rajinikanth sir. He watched #VeeraSimhaReddy and loved the film. His Words of praise about my film and the emotion he felt are more than anything in this world to me. Thankyou Rajini sir."

Advertisement

The movie has been in theatres for 19 days. It has so far made 96.45 crore net in India, which is equal to 113.81 crore gross. The film has collected Rs 16 crore in international markets, bringing the global total to 129.81 crore gross.

On the other hand, Waltair Veerayya has finished its 18-day theatrical run and has made 157.50 crore nett in India. It comes to 185.85 crore in gross. The combined 29 crore from abroad brings the total global box office receipts to a staggering 215.85 crore gross. After two consecutive failures, Chiranjeevi is back in form.

Read all the Latest Movies News here