Veera Simha Reddy Review: This Nandamuri Balakrishna Film Is A Hit-And-Miss

Movie: Veera Simha Reddy

Rating: 3/5

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan, Duniya Vijay, Honey Rose, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar

Story, Screenplay & Direction: Gopichand Malineni

Music: Thaman S

Release Date: Jan 12, 2023

Nandamuri Balakrishna is all pumped up to start this year with his action drama film Veera Simha Reddy, directed by Gopichand Malineni. He is returning to the silver screen after his successful film Akhanda, which was released on December 2, 2021. Can Veera Simha Reddy match the expectations and set the box office blazing? Read this review to find out further details.

Plot

Veera Simha Reddy (Nandamuri Balakrishna) is the most revered leader in Rayalaseema, Andhra Prades. He had to confront a lot of difficulties in his childhood, while step-sister Bhanumathi (Varalakshmi Sarathkumar) is brought up with every comfort. He still cares for Bhanumathi. Due to some misunderstanding, she comes to the conclusion that he has betrayed her. Furious at her brother, she marries his rival Pratap Reddy (Duniya Vijay) and sets out to get her revenge.

Story

Director Gopichand has come up with a character that will perfectly connect Balakrishna to the masses. The power-packed dialogues and high-octane action sequences are highlights of this movie. Still, there are loopholes in the storyline, which include not properly utilise comedians like Brahmanandam and Ali. In addition to the lack of comic sequences, it feels that the director has relied on a clichéd storyline, devoid of any interesting elements.

Acting

Balakrishna, Varalakshmi and Duniya have impressed the viewers with their acting prowess. Shruti and Honey had done their best, even in their blink-and-miss characters.

Technical elements

Thaman S has done commendable work as the film’s composer. Rishi Punjabi’s phenomenal cinematography is another plus point of this movie. Navin Nooli’s editing could have been better.

What works

Balakrishna and Varalakshmi’s acting

Cinematography

Thaman S’ music

What doesn’t work

A cliched storyline

Slow pace

