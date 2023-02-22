Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest Telugu release Veera Simha Reddy is all set for its digital release this week. The film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan will be released on Disney+Hotstar on February 23 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Disney+Hotstar has revealed the update with a tweet, “Get set to welcome the God of Masses. Veera Simha Reddy streaming from 23rd Feb onwards as soon as the clock strikes 6 pm. Available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada."

Disney+Hotstar’s Telugu also tweeted a video of the film’s trailer and wrote, “The God of Masses is back to set your screens on fire. The Veera Simha Reddy trailer is out now. Premiere February 23, 6 pm only on Disney+ Hotstar."

Talking about the film, Veera Simha Reddy was made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore. It hit theatres on January 12, a day before Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya which will release on Netflix on February 27.

The story of Veera Simha Reddy revolves around Bala Simha Reddy, who returns to India after his father, Veera Simha Reddy, is assassinated amid village politics. The film’s plot revolves around the son’s quest for vengeance after his father’s death. On the other hand, Shruti Haasan oozes oomph in the film’s songs with Nandamuri. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay play antagonists in the film, which also stars Lal, Malayalam actress Honey Rose, Chandrika Ravi, Murali Sharma, Naveen Chandra, and others. Gopichand Malineni directed the film and Rishi Punjabi handled the cinematography. S Thaman composed the background score of the film.

In terms of box office collections, Veera Simha Reddy earned Rs 133.82 crore gross. Of the total collections, around Rs 116 crore came from the Indian market and around Rs 17 crore came from overseas footfall.

Apart from this, Nandamuri Balakrishna has also been in the headlines due to his show Unstoppable with NBK Season 2. The final episode featured Pawan Kalyan as a guest, taking viewers on an unforgettable journey of the actor’s life.

