Vellaripattanam Poster Is Now Out

Mahesh Vettiyar’s upcoming film Vellaripattanam, starring Manju Warrier and Soubin Shahir, is all set to hit the theatres in September, this year. On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, the makers of the Malayalam film unveiled its latest poster, which was quick to go viral on social media. In the poster of Vellaripattanam, lead actors Manju and Soubin are seen in unrecognisable avatars.

Earlier, the makers had released the teaser of the film, which had garnered immense love from the masses. Manju Warrier and Soubin Shahir will play the role of siblings in the film. The chemistry and comic timing between Manju and Soubin were also praised by netizens on social media.

For the unversed, the title of the movie was changed from Vellarikkapattanam to Vellaripattanam, which was recently announced by the producers.

The script has been written by the director, along with journalist Sarathkrishna. Vellaripattanam, which has been promoted as a family film, was filmed in and near Alappuzha, Kerala. The filming was concluded last year.

In addition to Soubin Shahir, Manju Warrier and Ramesh Kottayam, the movie also features Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Krishna Shankar, Sabareesh Varma, Abhirami Bhargavan, Kottayam Ramesh, Mala Parvathy, Veena Nair, and Pramod Velliyanad in key roles, The film’s cinematography has been executed by Alex J Pulickal while its editing has been handled by Appu N Bhattathiri. Meanwhile, Sachin Shankar Mannath composed the music for the film. Furthermore, the lyrics of the film’s songs have been penned by Vinayak Sasikumar and Madhu Vasudevan.

Manju and Soubin were last seen sharing the screen space in Santosh Sivan’s Jack N’ Jill, which was theatrically released on May 20. The actors are currently awaiting the release of Vellaripattanam. The sci-fi comedy entertainer, which is set against a rural backdrop, stars Soubin as a virtual assistant and Manju as an experimental subject.

