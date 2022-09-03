Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Audio Launch: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan Arrive in Chopper; GVM Hints at Sequel

The audio and trailer launch of film ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ starring Silambarasan TR held at the Vels University campus at Pallavaram in Chennai. Actor Silambarasan, director Gautham Vasudev Menon, music composer AR Rahman and many others participated in the event.

The event for ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ had actor Kamal Haasan as the chief guest. Haasan and Silambarasan arrived in a chopper at the event. This was the first time celebrities ever made such a stage entrance in Tamil cinema history.

Along with the crew, actor Nasar, directors Sasi, AL Vijay and others were present. Silambarasan and Siddhi Idnani play the key roles in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s film, which also features Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, and Angelina Abraham. The film movie opens in theatres on September 15 all over the world.

During the audio launch event, Gautham Vasudev Menon hinted about the second part of ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’. The filmmaker declared that the ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ alliance will not end at this time.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has been basking in the success of Vikram. In addition to being the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022, so far, the Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil-starrer continues to rule over the big screen despite its OTT release on Disney+Hotstar. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, which was released in theatres on June 3, completed 75 days at the box office recently.

On August 16, actor Vijay Sethupathi on Twitter shared the news with. The new poster of the film read – “Roaring Success." Celebrating the mammoth success of his film, Vijay captioned his tweet writing, “#75DaysofVikram."

