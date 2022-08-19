Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Trailer Release Date Announced

Actors Silambarasan, a.k.a Simbu, and Siddhi Idnani are geared up for the release of their upcoming Kollywood film, titled Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The highly anticipated action drama is all set to hit the big screen on September 15. Ahead of its theatrical release, the producer of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Ishari K. Ganesh announced the film’s audio and trailer launch date.

The audio and trailer launch event of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will be held at Vels University, Pallavaram, on September 2 at 5:00 PM. The event also boasts of a live performance by musical maestro AR Rahman. In his tweet, Ishari K. Ganesh wrote, “I am happy to welcome you all for the Grand Audio Launch of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu." He also added, “Witness the Live concert at the launch on September 2 at 5 pm, Vels University, Pallavaram."

Take a look:

According to reports, Kollywood legend Rajinikanth will grace the event with his presence as the chief guest. Meanwhile, the teaser and songs of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu have been lauded by netizens on social media. So far, two songs from the film’s album, namely Kaalathukkum Nee Venum and Marakuma Nenjam, have been released by the makers.

The music of the Simbu-starrer has been composed by AR Rahman. The film has been produced under the banner of Vels Film International while it is distributed by Red Giant Movies. Its cinematography and editing have been carried out by Siddhartha Nuni and Anthony, respectively.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the star cast of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu boasts of Simbu and Siddhi Idnani in the lead roles, alongside Siddiqui, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Neeraj Madhav and Aangelina Abraham in key roles. The Telugu dub of the much-awaited Tamil film will simultaneously be released in the theatres on September 15.

Watch the teaser of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu below:

The film’s digital rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. However, its OTT release date has not been announced by the streaming platform as of yet.

