Venice Film Festival 2022: Other People's Children Explores a Woman's Cry for a Child

One of the finest forms of human ties is between parents and children, and most men and women crave to have their own. Rebecca Zlotowski’s (Grand Central, Planetarium) Other People’s Children, which was part of the Venice Film Festival that is winding down on Saturday, is a touching and tender look at a woman’s longing to have a child of her own. Inspired by the director’s experiences, she has crafted almost a poem, weaving into it a beautiful romance.

Rachel (Virginie Efira) is 40, and as her 92-year-old doctor says, her time is ticking and she must have a child quickly if she wants one. And when she meets the handsome Ali (Roschdy Zem) at their piano class, Rachel is deeply attracted to him and would want a child with him. Never mind if he is divorced and his ex keeps hovering around him. Their four-year-old daughter, Leila, is cute and soon takes a liking for Rachel.

The movie explores why Rachel, a high school teacher of English, would suddenly begin to grow desperate about having a baby. Leila becomes her point of focus, much to the angst of the child’s biological mother.

Set against the alluring sights of what is often called the most romantic city in the world, Paris, writer-director Zlotowski tells us very little about Ali or his former wife, Alice (Chiara Mastroianni). We know he is a car designer, a loving father, and probably great in bed. He says Alice left him, but we never know what could have happened between the two.

On the other hand, there is a wealth of knowledge about Rachel. We get to meet her gynecologist, who is 92 (director Frederick Wiseman), and she is Jewish. Her mother died when she was nine and she is very close to her sister (Yamee Couture).

There is a sidebar story about Rachel’s desire to support a needy student, Dylan (Victor Lefebvre), and this gives further insight into Rachel’s character.

In fact, the film is really about Rachel with Ali and Leila as mere “narrative pawns". It is clearly a commentary about how a woman needs to experience motherhood for a certain fulfillment. Her wishes and disappointments are clearly etched out.

Other People’s Children closes on George Moustaki’s extremely soothing Antonio Carlos Jobim’s Waters of March – leaving a sweet taste in the mouth as one walks out of the screening.

Eminently watchable, and I am sure given the spate of active streaming sites, the film will soon be available for Indian audiences.

