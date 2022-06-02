Home » News » Movies » Venice Film Festival 2022 to Honour French Diva Catherine Deneuve

Venice Film Festival 2022 to Honour French Diva Catherine Deneuve

Catherine Deneuve to be honoured at Venice Film Festival. (Pic: Reuters)
Catherine Deneuve to be honoured at Venice Film Festival. (Pic: Reuters)

French legend Catherine Deneuve to be presented with a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at 79th Venice Film Festival.

Advertisement
Gautaman Bhaskaran| News18.com
Updated: June 02, 2022, 11:29 IST

The 79th Venice Film Festival, the oldest in the world which runs this year from August 31 to September 10, will honour the French legend, Catherine Deneuve, with a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. Deneuve, who has been acting for six decades now, was an important part of the New French Wave of the 1960s. Her breakthrough work came in 1964 with the musical, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, helmed by Jacques Demy. She played the memorable Genevieve, a lovesick lass.

This movie led to many more collaborations with Demy – The Young Girls of Rochefort and Donkey Skin among others that were far more critically acclaimed than The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.

Advertisement

Deneuve also acted for celebrity auteurs, such as Luis Bunuel, Francois Truffaut (The Last Metro) and Roman Polanski(Repulsion). Truffaut’s The Last Metro opens at the height of the German occupation of France in 1942 and follows the life of a small theatre, which despite strict censorship, maintains its dignity and cultural integrity. The theatre emerges victorious at the end of the war and Germany’s surrender. Parisians spent their evenings at the theatre during the war but had to catch the last metro to beat the curfew, hence the title.

It is a fascinating study of people who find ways to keep their spirits alive during the dark and depressing days of World War II. Deneuve plays a former starlet, whose Jewish husband is hiding in the cellar of the theatre. The film also had Gerard Depardieu, another French legend.

RELATED NEWS

Repulsion (1965) was Polanski’s first English-language movie, and second production after Knives in the Water (1962). Deneuve essays a mentally disturbed young woman who has nightmarish experiences. The film was based on a story written by Polanski and Gerard Brach.

Now 78, Deneuve has in her basket 14 Cesar nominations, two wins and an Oscar nod for her performance in the 1992 Indochine. And her ties with the Festival have spanned over five decades.

Advertisement

In 1967, she clinched the Festival’s Golden Lion for her performance as a housewife, who begins working at a high-end brothel during the day in Buñuel’s classic “Belle de Jour." In 1998, she won the Festival’s Volpi Cup for “Place Vendôme."

The Festival Director, Alberto Barbera, said in a statement that Deneuve is “the very symbol of French cinema, a timeless diva and a true icon of the silver screen." Also, Paul Schrader – who wrote Taxi Driver (directed by Martin Scorsese in 1976) and helmed American Gigolo – will receive a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Gautaman Bhaskaran Gautaman Bhaskaran is a movie critic, commentator and an author, who penned the first ever biography of Adoor Gopalakrishnan, and has been covering many film festivals, including Cannes, Venice, Tokyo and Cairo among others for about 30 years. He has worked for several publications, including The Statesman, The Hindu, The Japan Times, Gulf Times, Variety, Screen, and The Hollywood Reporter. He is now the movie critic for News 18 and Arab News, and also writes for Hindustan Times. He has served on film juries at Venice, Melbourne, Abu Dhabi, the International Film Festival of India and many more. He lives in Chennai, and writes on both Indian and international cinema.

first published: June 02, 2022, 11:29 IST